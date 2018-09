The legal case for David Ray Wilson, the man accused of causing an 11-hour standoff in January 2017, came to a close Friday, September 7.

Wilson stood before Judge Michael Caperton and entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary and fleeing and evading. He was sentenced to seven years and $20,000 in restitution. Wilson’s remaining 26 charges were dismissed.

