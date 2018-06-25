Standoff ends with one man in jail

A man is behind bars after deputies say they engaged in a half-hour standoff with him.

On June 10, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a call that James Eric Lambert, 36, of Barbourville, was “acting crazy, hallucinating and pointed a .380 pistol” at his mother, according to the arrest citation. His mother told officers she was able to talk her son into letting her leave the residence but reported that he said he’d shoot the person or himself if anyone comes to the house.

You must be logged in to view this content.