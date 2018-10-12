Standoff man sentenced

David Ray Wilson, the man accused of causing an 11-hour standoff in January 2017, was sentenced Friday, October 5 in the Knox County Circuit Court after pleading guilty nearly one month ago.

“I only ask for the court to follow the recommended sentence,” said Wilson’s attorney, Billy Taylor.

Wilson was sentenced to a total of seven years to be served concurrently in the state penitentiary. He received five years for his first charge, third-degree burglary, and two years for his second charge, first-degree fleeing or evading. Wilson pled guilty to both charges on September 7 at a hearing with Judge Michael Caperton.

You must be logged in to view this content.