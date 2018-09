David Ray Wilson, the man accused of leading police in an 11-hour standoff at Hobbs Hollow Road in January 2017, will plead guilty this afternoon in the Knox County Circuit Court.

According to Attorney Billy Taylor, Wilson will plead guilty to third-degree burglary and fleeing and evading. He will be sentenced to seven years and $20,000 in restitution.

