State checking for gas leak near school

Officials are making sure there are no natural gas leaks at a neighboring compressor station after Central Elementary parents complained they could smell a strong, natural gas smell at the school.

A follow-up inspection by the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet at Vinland’s Knox Compressor Station resulted in no violations Tuesday, October 9 and ruled out any health concerns.

“An inspector visited the site again [October 9] and got similar results to last week, meaning, there were no odors upwind of the compressor station but strong intermittent whiffs of natural gas downwind of the station,” said John Mura, Office of Communication Executive Director for the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet. “And again, there was no detectable odor at a 7:1 dilution using the Scentometer downwind of the station.”

Barb Causey, office manager and production analyst for Vinland, said this odor survey “determined that the odor was well below the ambient air quality standard” and reiterated “no violations was present at this location.”

