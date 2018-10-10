State investigates smell at school

While the air may smell a little funny, Central Elementary School parents can breathe a little easier knowing there is no known harm befalling their children.

After reports from parents indicated a strong natural gas smell at the school due to a compressor station nearby, Knox County Public Schools has stated all air quality reports indicate there are no concerns for occupancy at the building.

“Like all compressor stations and other gas well locations, the scent can be strong at times as the company makes adjustments and performs maintenance,” said Frank Shelton, KCPS Director of Communications and Governance. “All air quality reports for Central Elementary indicate that there are no concerns for occupancy at the building.”

Vinland Resources, who operates the compressor station, shared in Shelton’s statement, reiterating there is no harm coming to children or residents in the area.

