State Representative accused of harassment

Knox County’s State Representative is in hot water after reports surfaced he allegedly harassed a staffer in 2015.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported in a story on its website Wednesday that 86th District Representative Jim Stewart (R-Flat Lick) was accused of making “unwanted verbal advances toward her, using language and tonality that she did not approve of” over an extended period of time.

The Herald-Leader became aware of the accusation against Stewart when a former House chief clerk filed a whistleblower lawsuit last week. The clerk, Brad Metcalf, alleged he was fired for reporting harassing text messages from a member of the House of Representatives, among other threats. In the lawsuit, he mentions a previous sexual harassment complaint filed against Stewart, who told the Herald-Leader he was surprised to see his name attached to Metcalf’s lawsuit, and claims he has no knowledge of any complaints lodged against him.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’ve never hired a lawyer, never paid anybody, never been in front of the legislative ethics (commission), I don’t even know what he’s talking about,” Stewart is quoted as telling the Herald-Leader.

The Herald-Leader filed an open records request, but was denied by the LRC (Legislative Research Committee). LRC staff denied the Herald-Leader’s request in a letter dated March 14, citing release of the information would “constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy,” as well as citing attorney-client privilege.

The newspaper obtained an LRC memo dated February 10, 2015, written by Metcalf. According to the Herald-Leader, Metcalf writes in the memo “that he was informed by LRC Human Resources Director Roy Collins that a legislative employee had alleged Stewart ‘made unwanted verbal advances toward her, using language and tonality that she did not approve of’ over an extended period of time.” Metcalf went on to write, (the staffer) “had attempted to avoid interaction with him whenever possible,” and “he would wait for her in other legislative suites, and engage in allegedly inappropriate conversations with her.”

Metcalf noted “Recently, the intensity of the inappropriate remarks has carried over into various public settings, and has led to a great deal of embarrassment,” and “began making calls to her throughout the day and after work hours.” These alleged occurrences led to the filing of the complaint.

Although Stewart originally denied any knowledge of the complaint, the memo indicates he met on February 9 with Collins and LRC General Counsel Laura Hendrix, at which time he agreed “to cease all communication with the staffer.”

Calls to Stewart were unreturned as of 7 p.m. Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The accusations against Stewart come on the heels of reports of misconduct by several members of the Kentucky House of Representatives. Most notably, then-House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigned from the speaker position.

For the complete story by the Herald-Leader, click here.