Statement of Non Discrimination

The Knox County School District does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, genetic information, disability or age in its programs and activities and provides equal access to its facilities to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups. In addition, the district does not discriminate on the basis of religion, sexual orientation or gender identity. The Knox County School District also does not discriminate in its hiring or employment practices.

Federal Programs and Career and Technical Education

Recipients of federal funding must annually issue a public statement of non-discrimination for all career and technical education programs. Students, their families, employees and potential employees of the Knox County Public Schools are hereby notified that the Knox County Public Schools does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, religion, marital status, sex or disability in employment, vocational programs, or activities as set forth in compliance with federal and state statutes and regulations. Any persons having inquiries concerning Knox County Public Schools’ compliance with Title II, Title VI, Title IX and/or Section 504 may contact: Director of Special Populations including Title Programs, Charlotte McCoy; Director of Next Generation Professionals including Title IX, Stacy Imel or Director of Communications and Governance including Career and Technical Education, Frank Shelton.

The Knox County Public Schools offers the following career and technical education programs for all students regardless of race, color, national origin, including those with limited English proficiency, sex or disability in grade 9-12: Agriculture, Business and Marketing, Family and Consumer Sciences, Health Sciences, Information Technology, and Technology Education. The Knox County Public Schools, through the Knox County Area Technology Center, offers programs in Automotive, Carpentry, Health Science, Information Technology, and Welding. Persons seeking further information concerning the vocational education offerings and specific pre-requisite criteria should contact Frank Shelton, CTE coordinator or Ralph Halcomb, principal, Knox County Area Technology Center.

School Food Service

The Knox County School District takes part in the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act (2010) community eligibility option (CEO) which provides free breakfast and lunch to all students regardless of economic level. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination against its customers, employees, and applicants for employment on the bases of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or if all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. (Not all prohibited bases will apply to all programs and/or employment activities.)

If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter to us by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax (202) 690-7442 or email at program.intake@usda.gov. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339; or (800) 845-6136 (in Spanish). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.