Steven Vance Mills age 48, of Bimble was born on May 27, 1970 in Knox County, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Ray Mills and Wilma Lee Hensley Mills. Steven died Monday, July 2, 2018 at Bimble. He was a member and was attending the Springfield Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a nephew, Cody Ray Mills.

Steven is survived by his sister, Sherry Elliott and husband, Rev. Jimmy Elliott of London; his brothers; Ray Mills Jr. of Greenroad and Danny Lee Mills and wife, Melissa Viola Mills of Bimble; his nieces; Kayla Brooke Fields and husband, Blake; Catrina Gilliam and husband, Tyler; Corey Elliott; Dustin Mills, Dalton Ray Mills and great niece; Raelynn Gilliam.

Funeral Services for Steven Vance Mills will be conducted in the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel, Friday, July 6, 2018 at 3:30 pm, with Rev. Mike Helton and Rev. Jimmy Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in the Barbourville Cemetery, with Danny Lee Mills, Ray Mills Jr., Dustin Mills, Corey Elliott, Tyler Gilliam and Rev. Jimmy Elliott serving as pallbearers. Friends will be received at the Hopper Funeral Home, Friday after 1:30 pm until the funeral hour at 3:30 pm. Hopper Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.