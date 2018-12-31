Stivers board to dissolve

It has served diligently for several years, but now, its time has come to an end. The Stivers Board met one last time December 21 to tie up loose ends and to officially dissolve.

Taking up the majority of the meeting was a financial discussion. Roger Deaton stated the board has enough money to pay the remaining bills, which he will take care of. K-COE (board insurance) and the Kentucky Treasurer (annual report) are among those final bills.

“If we pay all of those that we’ve discussed…it leaves you with a -$136.47 in the Stivers account, but there is some money still in the payroll account that can be moved over and cover all of your last payments,” explained Deaton.

Next, Deaton asked the board for authorization to take care of any remaining small matters.

You must be logged in to view this content.