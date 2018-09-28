Student ‘reels in’ fifth place prize in fishing tourney

A great catch recently earned a Knox Central High School student fifth place at a state fishing tournament and a spot in nationals.

Lance Smith, a freshman at Knox Central, and his partner, Brad Elza, an eighth grader at South Laurel, placed fifth out of 70 boats at the Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) High School Bass Fishing Tournament held at Kentucky Lake on Saturday, September 15. The tournament brought a special set of challenges for Lance to overcome from the start.

First, Lance was originally without a partner. He learned one week before competition he couldn’t fish alone and started looking for someone to join his team. It was then that Elza stepped up.

Adding to the complexity of the challenge, the team never fished at Kentucky Lake.

