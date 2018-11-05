Students lead in ‘Pledge of Allegiance’

Cindy Smith and Sherry Stark’s kindergarten classes had the honor of leading the Barbourville Board in the Pledge of Allegiance Thursday afternoon. Pictured left to right in the foreground are Rylee Bright, Pablo Novaresi, Hadley Vance, Brynlee Ross-Pinnock, Levi Cain, Jaxten Mullens, Ellie-Ann Doolin, Ally Hammons, Caden Marion, Molly Ghantous and Ellie Valentine. Board members Will Daniels, Sandy Lundy, Eddie Smith, Superintendent L. Kay Dixon and board member Bonita Williams are in the background left to right.