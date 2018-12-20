Students, troopers team up to make Christmas merry for families

“I love these guys!” said Lisa Miracle, Secretary at Corbin High School ATC. She was referring to the scores of police officers and criminal justice students who had gathered on Thursday to load up and deliver over 60 holiday baskets to deserving families across the tri-counties, each basket complete with a handwritten note of good will.

Under the leadership of Retired Kentucky State Police Sergeant, Tackett Wilson, students at Corbin High School studying criminal justice have learned a lot– this project taught them about generosity and community.

Kalyn J. said, “to be able to give back is truly a blessing.”

Makaylea Faulkner said, “It’s important to be generous when someone doesn’t have as much.”

Max Richardson now has a, “better understanding of law enforcement and its role in the community.”

And Elisha Lundy summed it all up when he said, “I’ve learned that if the community and law enforcement work together, everyone wins in a safer community.”