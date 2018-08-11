Growing up, every first day of school, my mom took the same pic of me in front of a Rose of Sharon tree planted before I was born. Each year the tree grew along with me. My mother must’ve gotten a pic every year into college. When we bought a house and moved down the road, strangely the tree had grown stretched out to both the right and left sides and at the end of that summer it split all the way down to the ground. It was as though it lost it’s sense of purpose.

Where we moved, there is a similar Rose of Sharon tree here and since we have no children yet, my husband as a teacher, reluctantly poses for his first back to school picture like so many others do. On social media, to see the hoards of the infamous first day of school pics is endearing and hilarious. Most look like they just woke up 15 minutes prior to the picture, some have tears, and some social butterflies look happy to be there. Whatever the case may be, remember to smile, summer break is over but Fall will be here soon enough bringing all it’s splendor.

If you’re looking for something as a great after school treat or a quick dessert, look no further than this simple pie. If you have a recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Peanut Butter Pie

Ingredients:

1 pkg (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

3/4 c. confectioners sugar

1/2 c. creamy peanut butter

6 tbsp. milk

1 carton (8 oz.) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 graham cracker crust (9 inch)

1/4 c. chopped peanuts, optional

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add sugar and peanut butter; mix well. Gradually add the milk. Fold in the whipped topping; spoon into the crust. Sprinkle with peanuts. Chill overnight. Yields 6-8 servings.