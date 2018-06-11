Summer Feeding Program to feed thousands

An anticipated 100,000 local kids will have hot, nutritious meals this summer thanks to KCEOC’s Summer Feeding Program.

Making stops seven days a week from May 29-August 7, the crew will provide breakfast, lunch, snack and supper to kids who might otherwise go without during summer break.

“We run right up to the day before school starts back. We try so hard to get food to these kids,” said director Brendia Moses.

Last year, Summer Feeding provided approximately 93,000 meals to kids across the area. This year, Moses anticipates this number to be surpassed as they travel as far as Laurel County to provide meals to kids.

