Summer fried green tomatoes

Yesterday, I was flipping through the channels and watched Fried Green Tomatoes for probably the 40th time. I was just a kid when the movie first came out, but I always shed a tear when I watch it. It’s a touching tale of women and the hardships they endure throughout their friendship. My mother worked a rough job at a nursing home to be close to her mother, on weekends during her shifts, she often required that I came and volunteered. I passed ice to residents water pitches, painted the women’s nails, and my favorite thing to do was to play catch with a blind man named Steven. Just like in the movie, the residents, like Jessica Tandy’s character were always looking for a listening ear. They only wanted to tell their stories. Some were funny, but most were sad. Most tales were of broken hearts, loss, or loneliness.

In the movie, the Whistle Stop Cafe is famous in the south for its fried green tomatoes. There is nothing better in the summer than a crunchy, fried slice of green tomato. When my mother had doctor appointments in Lexington, there used to be a restaurant that has since closed that had great fried green tomatoes as an appetizer served with a Dijon mustard. My Aunt Art and I could eat a whole plate of them. I have even had them served with ranch dressing or a spicy creole sauce. Yes, they are even great by themselves if you choose.

Since we can’t venture down to the Whistle Stop Cafe, you can still enjoy Fried Green Tomatoes at home just like you did. This recipe is widely popular and often referred to as “the best ever” but I’ll let you decide. If you have a great summer recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Fried Green Tomatoes

Ingredients:

3 large green tomatoes

2 eggs

1/2 c. milk

1 c. all-purpose flour

1/2 c. cornmeal

1/2 c. bread crumbs

salt/pepper to taste

Oil for frying

Directions:

Slice tomatoes 1/2 inch thick. Whisk eggs and milk together in medium bowl. On a plate, mix flour and cornmeal. Add bread crumbs, salt, pepper on another plate. Dip tomatoes into flour to coat. Then dip into milk and egg mixture, then dredge in bread crumb mixture to completely coat. Heat large skillet with oil on medium heat. Fry tomatoes in batches of 4-5, browning on one side then the other. Do not overcrowd tomatoes or allow to touch in the pan. Once browned, remove to paper towels to drain.

