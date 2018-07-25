Summer Reading ends with a splash

All good things must come to an end. After a summer packed with activities, the Knox County Public Library said goodbye to their summer reading program with one last splash.

Those who participated in the summer program had free entrance and full access to the Barbourville Water Park for two hours on Thursday, July 19 thanks to the library. With activities for all ages, some decided to soak up some rays in the lazy river while others descended the water park’s two slides. The kiddie pool was also a favorite stop and was full of smiling faces all afternoon.

Of course, no library event would be complete without books. The library’s Bookmobile was parked just outside the water park entrance, keeping reading material within walking distance.

