A search at a Cornett Lane residence landed one man behind bars where he faces multiple drug and weapon charges.

On Tuesday, November 13, Sheriff Mike Smith, along with Deputies Sam Mullins and William Stewart, conducted a search where they found a bag of suspected methamphetamine, as well as a sawed-off 12-guage shotgun, and a .22-caliber rifle. The suspected drugs and weapons were seized.

You must be logged in to view this content.