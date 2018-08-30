Tax rates set for Knox

“If you don’t need the increase, and you have left over from the year before, you don’t need to pay the increase,” says Knox County Property Valuation Administrator Bill Oxendine.

The fiscal court voted to keep the tax rates for the year 2018-2019 the same as the previous year in a meeting held on Wednesday, August 22.

During the August session, the court unanimously voted to keep the tax rates as follows: Real Property Rates at 10.9, Tangible Tax Rates at 24.42, and Motor and Water Craft Rates at .14 (all per 1,000 dollars).

