Taxi service proposed to City Council

A taxi service could be coming to Barbourville. Dan Essek, who has worked decades in the taxi cab industry, stopped by the City Council meeting October 4 to share his business proposal with the mayor and council.

“We’ve got RTEC and several other transportation companies…that come through here but [Essek] is wanting to start a cab company right here in Barbourville,” explained Mayor David Thompson. “It will just be a phone number company where people can call whether they need a ride at 8 in the morning or 8 o’clock at night.”

“It will serve Barbourville and Knox County, but Barbourville would be our primary area that we would service,” added Essek. “I know we’ve had to have a taxi cab company for several years and I feel that Barbourville is a good candidate.”

