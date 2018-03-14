Teachers take to streets to protest state budget

You’ve seen teachers marching all over Kentucky in the last few months but many still don’t know why they’re doing it. To bring awareness surrounding the ongoing pension issue, local teachers met in front of the courthouse on Saturday, March 10 ready to answer this question and more.

“We live here, stay here and contribute to the community. We volunteer and contribute to schools, we tithe in our churches and we buy here,” said Sharron Oxendine, Barbourville’s UniServ Director for the Kentucky Education Association. “We wanted the community to know we’re not being greedy. We just want what was promised to us.”

In fact, Knox County’s teachers contribute $17,944,783, or 2.1 percent, to Knox County’s economy, according to a KEA flyer given out at the rally. Knox County Public Schools is also Knox County’s largest employer.

Kentucky’s unfunded pension comes in at more than $40 billion and has been dubbed as one of the worst pension situations in the country.

Governor Matt Bevin brought the pension crisis to the forefront last year proposing sweeping changes that left many educators and their union representatives unsettled. As a result, the bill has undergone many changes. A recent revision of Senate Bill 1, which addresses much of the proposed changes to the pension plan, was sent back to committee to undergo further revision. A vote is expected in the near future.