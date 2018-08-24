Team Robin gives back to Dewitt students

By TASHA STEWART

tstewart@mountainadvocate.com

Though she is gone, a Knox County teacher’s caring heart lives on through a memorial fund dedicated to serving students.

Robin Brown was an elementary teacher over 15 years before she passed away from heart disease in 2014. She dedicated her life to her students, often spending hundreds of dollars from her own pocket on school supplies for them.

“She would always buy gifts and classroom supplies because she felt like supplies were too expensive and not every parent could afford it,” said Ashley Hammons, Robin’s sister. “So, she would always buy as much as she could so the parents didn’t have to and the kids didn’t have to be left out because their parents couldn’t afford it. She spent tons of money and she didn’t bat an eye because she loved the kids.”

In her memory, family and friends created Project Back 2 School through the Robin Brown Memorial Fund to continue her giving spirit. Each year, Project Back 2 School hosts fundraisers to purchase school supplies. All supplies are then donated directly to local students. This year, the fund was able to support 164 students and nine individual homerooms.

Fund organizers met at Dewitt Elementary on August 17 to donate backpacks full of school supplies to all students. The fund will also sponsor two students from each KCPS school. These students will be sponsored the entire school year.

While this is a huge accomplishment, they hope to do more in the future and are calling on the community to help. The fund sets up at various locations throughout the year with bake sales, yard sales and various fundraisers. They are always looking for items they can sell during these events. They also accept school supplies and monetary donations. They also accept volunteer time and help spreading the word. Ultimately, their goal is to help every student in the district.

“We spend all summer, and basically all year long, raising money…We’re doing more, helping more and she would love it,” concluded Hammons.

If you would like to help the Robin Brown Memorial Fund, search “Teamrobin2014” on social media or call 606-622-3069 or 606-521-5917.