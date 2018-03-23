Teen dismissed in social media threat case

The case against a Knox Central High School student, who police arrested in connection to a recent school threat, has been dismissed in court.

On February 27, a preliminary hearing was held for Megan Scott, 19, of Corbin, where her case was “dismissed without prejudice stipulate probable cause,” according to court documents.

Scott was one of three KCPS students arrested on February 18 after police say she was involved in a social media threat that circulated the same day. According to Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs, Scott was aware of the threats and failed to notify authorities. Scott was charged with complicity to terroristic threatening.

The two other students, a 13-year-old Knox County Middle School female student and a 16-year-old Knox County Learning Academy female student, were arrested and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening in connection to the same threat. Police say they allegedly came up with the idea to send out a social media threat in hopes of school being cancelled. One of the anonymous threats told Knox County to be ready for a “30 kill streak and more,” which would happen “soon and if you cancel school [I’ll] wait till there is school.”

Due to the involvement of minors, there are no updates for either of the juvenile cases.