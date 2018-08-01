Tempers flare over fire fee funds

“We spend a lot of money there and it’s being neglected,” said District 5 Magistrate Julio Cima in reference to Woodbine Fire Department Station 2.

Cima brought his concerns about the Knox County fire department to the July 25 Fiscal Court meeting, stating that despite receiving approximately $80,000 to date from the fire subscription fee, Station 2 sits unused and neglected.

“What concerns me about it is it’s never been fixed. I don’t think they’re using it,” said Cima, who advised there are several issues with Station 2, including a missing heat and air unit and helicopter landing pad lighting. “They’re getting about $40,000 a year and I don’t see any return.”

