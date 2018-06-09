The bi-polar weather of the first five months of 2018 seem to set the structure of our activities. We do expect snowy cold weather mixed with warm even balmy days. We just get set to enjoy when boom it changes. We did have a fairly dry time so we did not have to wear heavy boots all the time. But then we also had two times of flooding conditions; one time the Cumberland River over ran its banks causing lots of damage and backing the creeks up after we had just had flash floods.

The bi-polar weather reflected in life at Lend-A-Hand. We no longer have a structured life such as meeting the school bus at 7:30 or being at work at a certain time, but life on the farm on Stinking Creek is certainly not dull. Oh, yes, there are certain duties such as feeding the animals, milking, carrying water to frozen water troughs, splitting, hauling and stacking firewood for the heating stove and keeping vehicles running.

A characteristic of a bi-polar condition is not knowing what or when to expect happenings. There was not supposed to be long cold days nor dark nights in the barn from the end of December until the first of April. But the little pigs born late in December needed care through February. Then there was the unexpected arrival of a heifer by a first timed heifer. We were just getting her adjusted to here little one and our care of both of them, when one of our neighbors came with a traumatized new born calf born outside on a stormy night. Her mama had not survived the storm so she was unable to lick the calf or supple the much needed milk. So Stormy joined our newborn calf with a foster mother.

Mix with this the need for medical trips; one even in the early dark morning for an emergency trip to the E R. Of course all work and no play is not a very good life so we did mix in some fun times, even a weeks trip to visit friends in Florida.

Life at Lend-A-Hand has always been somewhat bi-polar as we have tried to be ready to lend a hand whenever and whatever. In fact farmers have always had to learn to roll with the punches handed out by the weather and life.