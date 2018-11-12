The Center for Rural Development launches new regional photography contest to celebrate the natural beauty of Southern and Eastern Kentucky

The Center for Rural Development is launching a new regional photography contest, “Landscapes of our Region,” to celebrate the natural beauty of Southern and Eastern Kentucky.

The contest is open to amateur photographers who live within The Center’s 45-country primary service area. All contest entries must include full-color, high-resolution images of a landscape taken in The Center’s service region.

The grand-prize winner will receive a one-night stay at Courtyard by Marriott in Somerset and VIP dinner and show package (for up to four people) to see the Center Stage performance of A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters” on Feb. 8, 2019 (prize package valued at $300.)

“From the hills and hollers of Eastern Kentucky to our beautiful lakes and streams, we have some of the most pristine landscapes in the nation,” said Laura Glover, Managing Director of Marketing for The Center. “The Landscapes of our Region photography contest gives us an opportunity to showcase the natural beauty of the place we call home.”

To be eligible for the contest, all amateur photographers (18 years old or older) must reside in one of these counties within The Center’s primary service area: Adair, Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Boyd, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Garrard, Green, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Jessamine, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Taylor, Wayne, Whitney, and Wolfe.

Contestants may enter up to three full-color, high-resolution photos of a landscape taken within The Center’s service region. Landscape is defined as a picture representing a view of natural scenery or a portion of territory that can be viewed at one time from one place. Photos with any form of people, faces, body parts, or silhouettes will not be accepted.

Photos taken with a digital camera, phone, or standard camera will be accepted. All entries must be high-resolution 8 x 10 or 10 x 8 hard copy images (do not frame or matte photographs) and submitted either on a CD or thumb drive. Each entry must be clearly labeled and include proper resolution.

To enter “Landscapes of the Region” photography contest, contestants may mail their entries to The Center for Rural Development, Attn: Debra Hines, 2292 South U.S. 27, Somerset, KY 42501 or drop off entries in person at the front desk in the main lobby between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All contest entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2018.

For more information or questions about the “Landscape of our Region” photography contest, call 606-677-6000 or email dhines@centertech.com.

The Center reserves the right to disqualify any entry that does not comply with contest rules. All photos and images submitted will become the sole property of The Center.

Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.