‘The Center we hoped for’

After an unexpected closing, ownership change, and member frustrations, the former Stivers Aquatic and Wellness Center is slated to officially reopen to the public on Thursday, August 2.

The center, renamed to “Union College Center for Health and Learning – Home of the Stivers Aquatic Center” opened its doors for the first time Monday for a special VIP tour for guests and members of the press. Giving the tour was Brian Strunk, Executive Director of Development for Union College.

“Union College is grateful for its position in Barbourville, and we are happy to be able to continue the work started by the Stivers Center Board,” said Strunk. “As we grow our Center for Health and Learning, we are also excited about prospects for future expansions that will enable the Center to grow to meet all the needs of the original concept - including longitudinal health studies, expanded wellness offerings, and a space that embraces the unique needs of Barbourville and Knox County.”

