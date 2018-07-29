Looking back to a time when quilts were made for warmth instead for decorative purposes as they are now days. I’m thinking many will remember your mother or grandmother keeping quilting frames up all winter when you were growing up. My Grandmother Hammons and Aunt Nanny McCormick shared quilting frames and quilting served a duel purpose, one utilitarian and the other social.

As I recall, each evening after supper was over, the ladies from the neighborhood gathered in grandma’s dining room and took their places around the quilt.

As always, I was to be seen and not heard and found my place somewhere close where I could listen to the gossip, the current illness making the rounds and the facts of life.

If the ladies were aware of my presence, they did not let on. My ears perked up when the subject of who was “in a family way.” They never uttered the word “pregnant,” it was usually the stork was going to drop a baby in a family’s cabbage patch.

They talked about “female troubles,” but as I recall they never mention the word “sex,” that would have been un-thinkable in that era. The ladies talked about “Change of life,” which totally confused me. Change from what, I was left to wonder as I would never question or butt into a grown up conversatiom. The ladies had a neighborhood grapevine system far exceeding any news channel today…

Nothing escaped their ears or eyes. They knew who was late in paying their grocery bills, who cooked beans and cabbage everyday, what man was stepping out on his wife, and who was a poor housekeeper.

Theses topics were important things to them, much more important then rumors of war or political scandals. These ladies were only concerned with their own world and this concern only reached as far as the end of the lane or no further then the fork in the road.

I recall having to strain to hear when the topic changed to women that bobbed their hair wore red dresses and smoked cigarettes. If they dyed their hair red they were called “harlots.” Such woman was to be avoided like the plague by the righteous ladies of the neighborhood.

Stories about death and dying seemed to be a favorite topic of discussion more then any other subject. In that day’s, funeral homes, except for providing a coffin and hearse to carry the deceased to the cemetery did not play the part it does when death occurs today. Generally the “laying out” and dressing of the corpse was done out of kindness by neighbor women who approached these solemn task with seriousness. Friends and neighbors always “set up” all night at the time of the dearly departed.

It was the accepted custom and one that engaged many tall tales and stories about the deceased. The topic of the poor soul was ripe for discussion at the next quilting session. They would take up where they left off and talk would continue fresh.

Yes, quilting is wonderful. In the days I’m remembering the end results not only served a functional purpose the quilting bees provided an outlet for housewives of that era. And it provided me with a tremendous education.

Mildred Higgins

