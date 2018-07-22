The power of encouragement- ‘there is power in the words we speak’

I’ve heard it said, “there are two ways of exerting one’s strength: one is pushing down, the other is pulling up.”

A man was lost while driving through the country. As he tried to read a map, he accidentally drove off the road into a ditch. Through he wasn’t injured his car was stuck deep in the mud. So the man walked to a nearby farm to ask for help.

“Warwick can get you out of that ditch,” said the farmer, pointing to an old mule standing in a field. The man looked at the haggardly mule and looked at the farmer who just stood there repeating, “Yep, old Warwick can do the job.”

The man figured he had nothing to loose. The two men and Warwick made their way back to the ditch.

The farmer hitched the mule to the car. With a snap of the reins he shouted, “Pull, Fred! Pull, Jack! Pull, Ted! Pull, Warwick!” And the mule pulled the car from the ditch with very little effort.

The man was amazed. He thanked the farmer, patted the mule and asked, “Why did you call out all of those other names before you called Warwick?” The farmer grinned and said, “Old Warwick is just about blind. As long as he believes he’s part of a team, he doesn’t mind pulling.

The Power of Encouragement;

A group of frogs was traveling through the woods. One of them suddenly fell into a deep pit. The other frogs gathered around the pit, and when they saw how deep it was they told him that the situation was hopeless, and he’s never make it out.

The trapped frog ignored his friends’ advice and tried to jump out of the pit. But the other frogs continued to yell into the pit, telling their friend that he was as good as dead.

The frog continued to jump as high as he could. All the while the other frogs were encouraging him to give up. The frog jumped harder and higher and eventually jumped out of the pit.

“Thanks, guys,” the frog said to his friends. “I never would’ve made it out that pit if it weren’t for your encouragement.”

“Did you hear what we were saying to you?” asked one of his friends. “No, I really couldn’t hear what you were saying…. my hearing is not so good anymore…but just seeing the concerned looks on your faces and imagining that you were telling me to keep trying was what kept me going.”

Millie’s thought for today, remember there is power in the words we speak. An encouraging word to someone who is down can be just the sort of thing to help him or her to make it through the day. By contrast, a negative word to someone who is struggling to reach higher ground can be just the sort of thing that keeps him in the pit of despair.

Encourage, lift, and strengthen one another. For the positive energy spread to one will be felt by all. For we are connected to,one and all.

Millie’s quote; “run when you can, walk when you have to, crawl if you must; just never give up.”

