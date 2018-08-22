The United Methodist Mountain Mission celebrates 75 years of work

The United Methodist Mountain Mission got its start in 1943 when Rev. John Lewis saw a need in the community for affordable clothes, supplies, and other household items. Another goal Lewis had was that he wanted to provide employment to families who desperately needed a steady income. He also felt a need in his community for spiritual growth, resulting in him giving each employee time for a morning devotional.

The store now has eight different locations, including one in Barbourville, more commonly know as the Opportunity Store. The Opportunity Store has been a part of the Barbourville community for 59 years.

In celebrating their 75th anniversary, the Opportunity Store will be hosting an event on August 30th for a donor and customer appreciation day. They will be handing out gift cards and more.