The wonder years- Wonder where my car is parked

You’ve no doubt heard about the older lady who was convinced she had finally entered her wonder years.

“Wonder where my car is parked. Wonder where I left my phone. Wonder where my glasses are. Wonder what day it is.”

You know, the Bible says God is forgetful regarding the wrongdoing of believers who have had their sins forgiven.

“I will be merciful toward their inequities, and I will remember their sins no more” (Hebrews 8:12).

Not only does he forgive and forget, He also cleanses people of their sins. “As far as the east is from the west, so far has He removed our transgressions from us” (Psalm 103:12). And, in Micah 7:19, the Bible says God “will cast all our sins into the depths of the sea.”

That’s all possible because of the blood Jesus shed on the cross at Calvary. I love the old hymn of the church that proclaims: “There is a foundation filled with blood, drawn from Immanuel’s veins; and sinners plunged beneath that flood lose all their guilty stains.”

I heard a preacher once tell about a man who dropped a mouse into a cage with his pet snake, which was snoozing on a bed of sawdust.

That little mouse knew he was in a terrible fix because that snake could swallow him easily. The mouse, not knowing what else to do, covered the snake with sawdust chips until it was completely out of sight. But that didn’t solve the mouse’s snake problem.

The point the preacher was making was that ignoring the sin problem isn’t the answer either, because sooner or later, it will awaken.

The preacher went on to say the little mouse was saved because the man took pity on it and lifted it out of the snake’s cage. That’s what Jesus does for us. The psalmist said: “He brought me up out of a horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock” (Psalm 40:2).

We may have made it into our wonder years, wondering where our car keys are or what we walked into the kitchen for. But we should never forget what Jesus has done for us in showing us mercy and grace in forgiving our sins and forgetting them.

Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com.