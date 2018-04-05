Mrs. Thelma Bolton Bingham Smith, 88, of Lexington, formerly of Barbourville, passed away Friday, morning March 30, 2018 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was the daughter of the late Matt W. and Ethel Jones Bolton born on March 21, 1930 in Laurel County.

Mrs. Smith was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Barbourville, where she served as a Sunday schoolteacher and director. She was currently a member of the Anchor Baptist Church and also attended the Broadway Baptist Church both in Lexington.

Mrs. Smith graduated from Sue Bennett College in London where she earned a degree in education and Union College in Barbourville where she earned a Master’s and Rank 1 in education. She touched the lives of many children as a schoolteacher in the Knox County School System for 32 years.

On May 22, 1950, she united in marriage with Morehead Bingham and to this union two sons, David and Gary, and two daughters, Janice and Jennifer, were born. In February of 1981, her husband, Morehead, preceded her in death.

On December 16, 1995, she united in marriage to Roy S. Smith who preceded her in death in March of 2002.

Other family members to precede her in death were a step-daughter, Diana Farmer; three sisters, Marie Hale, Ruth Olszewski and Marguerite Bolton and four brothers, Tom, Tip, Doyle and Stanley Bolton.

Survivors include her sons, David Bingham and wife, Jodie, of Georgetown and Gary Bingham and wife, Bernadette, of Gray; two daughters, Janice Sacca and husband, Jimmy, of Lexington and Jennifer Cataldo and husband, John, of Jupiter, FL; four step-children, Debbie Grubb and husband, David, Sharon Colyer and husband, Doug, Janet Neal and husband, Ralph, and Mark S. Smith and wife, Tammy; a step son-in-law, Don Farmer; two beloved sisters, Agnes Back of Louisville and Sue Evans of London; four dear sisters-in-law, Irene Hendershot, Pauline Mills, Mattie Beck and Lola Mae Bolton; nine beloved grandchildren, Jeff Bingham and wife, Karen, Craig Bingham, Brooke Bingham, Cara Cataldo, Alyssa Osborn and husband, Joe, Katherine Bingham, John Luke Cataldo, Loren Cataldo and Christina Sacca; step grandchildren, Dana Banks, Beth Knuckles and husband, Jake, Amanda Smith and husband, E. J., Robin Deaton and husband, Michael, Brooke Hoskins and husband, Adam, Chris Neal and wife, Amy, Laura Neal, Andrew Neal and wife, Jessie, Matthew Smith and Aaron Smith; three great grandchildren, Seth Bingham, Will Bingham, and Carys Brewer; step great grandchildren, Zachary Deaton, Allison Bargo, Sophi Deaton, Alex Knuckles, Jeffrey Smith, Emma Neal, Samuel Neal, Luke Knuckles and Hank Hoskins; a host of cherished nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors to mourn her passing.

Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of Knox Funeral Home Monday, April 2 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Ralph Neal and Rev. Ronnie Mitchell officiating. She was laid to rest in the Binghamtown Cemetery.

Casket bearers were James Sacca, John Cataldo, Jeff Bingham, Craig Bingham, Luke Cataldo, Joe Osborn, Seth Bingham and Will Bingham.

Expressions of sympathy may go to the First Baptist Church of Barbourville, 201 N Main Street, Barbourville, KY 40906 in her memory.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.