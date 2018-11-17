Smoke did have lessons for us to learn; but so did the wood piles and coal piles.

Since most of the biscuits and gravy breakfasts were prepared on a wood stove, there had to be a ready supply handy. Most families were surrounded by plenty of wooded hillsides; it was a good source.

An enterprising family would have a nearby wood shed to keep the wood seasoned and dry. It was a good place to have the years supply all split and stacked ready to be hauled into the house by the armfuls. Some even had three distinct ranks―one for tinder, another for kindling and the largest stack contained the larger wood to maintain a longer and hotter fire. That way the wood could be harvested a season ahead of time for the best burning fuel. It was important to have seasoned and dry wood for the best burning and least amount of smoke and soot.

Then there were families who had an outdoor woodpile, where the mule could pull in a log to be sawed into the proper lengths with a crosscut saw. Some people would have a day to saw, split and stack the wood. Too often on my horseback rides to and from school, I would see a person out cutting the needed wood at a meal time. This could result in a frustrating way to get a quick hot meal.

The same story seemed to be true of the coal pile. The enterprising family had a shelter large enough to house a winter’s supply. Wet coal burns slowly, gives off lots of smoke and soot and gives off little heat. However more often I observed someone getting a bucket of coal from a pile dumped on the ground. There was certain excitement when the coal truck dumped or shoveled off a pile of coal. Depending on the size of the truck and the number of grates or heating stoves, it just might be a winter’s supply. The dwindling pile and the lingering winter could mean some discouraging family times. Some families obtained their coal by the mule-pulled sled load.

In our work with families on the creek, there were too many instances of living from “check to check” or rather from “poke to poke” of coal. Some families had their own resource of coal where they could dig out for themselves. At one school where I taught, a family clan had access to a good supply and they spent a week or two in August getting out their winter supply for all the families. They said it was a cool place to work in the heat of summer. But too many times we witnessed the impatience of a family waiting for the next sack or poke full. We experienced this several times when the midwife needed plenty of hot water.

Yes, we often could know when a family was really well prepared to welcome a new member to the family before we even entered the house, by walking past the wood and coal piles.