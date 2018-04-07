Third annual J&J 5K in the books

The cold weather didn’t dampen the spirits of 164 people as they came out to run or walk the J&J 5K Remembrance Glow Walk/Run.

The race kicked off at 7:30 p.m. on the Courthouse Square, followed by awards and prizes at First Baptist Church’s Family Life Center about an hour later.

This year’s scholarship winner was Anna Beth Callihan, daughter of Josh and MaryJane Callihan of Bimble. According to a statement from the J&J 5K’s Facebook, “Anna Beth plans on attending Western Kentucky University and majoring in physical therapy, has a GPA of 4.0, enjoys water sports, tennis, is an active participant in her church youth group, is President of the Engineering Class, Link Crew member and participates in Science Olympiad at Knox Central High School. Anna Beth was chosen as the number one choice by all selection committee members. As her letter of recommendation read, “Everyone loves her. They love her because she is kind, sincere and she treats EVERY person with the dignity they deserve. Her character is untouchable.”

Congratulations to the winners and everyone who participated!

Overall Male

1 – Caleb Teague (17)

2 – Jacob Middleton (13)

3 – Zach Blevins (15)

Overall Female

1 – Felisha Cobb (30)

2 – Tiffany Abner (28)

3 – Kristina Davies (34)

6-9 Years

Male

1. Drew Farmer

2. Max McWilliams

Female

1. Maime Compton

2. Mia McWilliams

10-14 Years

Male

1. Eli Blevins

2. Kai Senters

Female

1. Katlyn Shelton

2. Courtney McRight

3. Abby Abner

15-19 Years

Male

1. Jacob Barnard

2. Ethan Brewer

3. Jerry Johnson

Female

1. Emily Foster

2. Diamond Myrick

3. Elizabeth Teague

20-24 Years

Male

1. Kody Warren

2. Jared Hall

Female

1. Diondra Warren

2. Elizabeth Johnson

3. Alexis Asher Brown

25-29 Years

Male

1. Seth Branum

Female

1. Dayna Branum

2. Kimber Hall

3. Rebecah Mills

30-34 Years

Male

1. Michael Doolin

2. Scott Partin

3. Matthew Merrit

Female

1. Bonnie West

2. Rachal Liford

3. Jennifer Vandy

35-39

Male

1. Shane Jacobs

2. Brad Vandy

Female

1. Robbi Cobb

2. Rachal Liford

3. Jennifer Vandy

40-44 Years

Male

1. Samuel Davies

2. Jason York

3. Chad Gregory

Female

1. Melissa Moren

2. Helen Asher

3. Wendy Brewer

45-49

Male

1. Timothy Carter

2. Jerry Jackson

Female

1. Tina Sowders

2. Jennifer Canter

3. Dee Darden

50-54 Years

Male

1. Jeff McWilliams

Female

1. Teresa Hammons

2. Jenny West

3. Valerie Broughton

55-59 Years

Female

1. Cathy Davis

2. Debbie Lawson

3. Penny Partin

60 and over

Female

1. Vivian Mayne