Third annual J&J 5K in the books

The cold weather didn’t dampen the spirits of 164 people as they came out to run or walk the J&J 5K Remembrance Glow Walk/Run.
The race kicked off at 7:30 p.m. on the Courthouse Square, followed by awards and prizes at First Baptist Church’s Family Life Center about an hour later.
This year’s scholarship winner was Anna Beth Callihan, daughter of Josh and MaryJane Callihan of Bimble. According to a statement from the J&J 5K’s Facebook, “Anna Beth plans on attending Western Kentucky University and majoring in physical therapy, has a GPA of 4.0, enjoys water sports, tennis, is an active participant in her church youth group, is President of the Engineering Class, Link Crew member and participates in Science Olympiad at Knox Central High School. Anna Beth was chosen as the number one choice by all selection committee members. As her letter of recommendation read, “Everyone loves her. They love her because she is kind, sincere and she treats EVERY person with the dignity they deserve. Her character is untouchable.”
Congratulations to the winners and everyone who participated!
Overall Male
1 – Caleb Teague (17)
2 – Jacob Middleton (13)
3 – Zach Blevins (15)
Overall Female
1 – Felisha Cobb (30)
2 – Tiffany Abner (28)
3 – Kristina Davies (34)
6-9 Years
Male
1. Drew Farmer
2. Max McWilliams
Female
1. Maime Compton
2. Mia McWilliams
10-14 Years
Male
1. Eli Blevins
2. Kai Senters
Female
1. Katlyn Shelton
2. Courtney McRight
3. Abby Abner
15-19 Years
Male
1. Jacob Barnard
2. Ethan Brewer
3. Jerry Johnson
Female
1. Emily Foster
2. Diamond Myrick
3. Elizabeth Teague
20-24 Years
Male
1. Kody Warren
2. Jared Hall
Female
1. Diondra Warren
2. Elizabeth Johnson
3. Alexis Asher Brown
25-29 Years
Male
1. Seth Branum
Female
1. Dayna Branum
2. Kimber Hall
3. Rebecah Mills
30-34 Years
Male
1. Michael Doolin
2. Scott Partin
3. Matthew Merrit
Female
1. Bonnie West
2. Rachal Liford
3. Jennifer Vandy
35-39
Male
1. Shane Jacobs
2. Brad Vandy
Female
1. Robbi Cobb
2. Rachal Liford
3. Jennifer Vandy
40-44 Years
Male
1. Samuel Davies
2. Jason York
3. Chad Gregory
Female
1. Melissa Moren
2. Helen Asher
3. Wendy Brewer
45-49
Male
1. Timothy Carter
2. Jerry Jackson
Female
1. Tina Sowders
2. Jennifer Canter
3. Dee Darden
50-54 Years
Male
1. Jeff McWilliams
Female
1. Teresa Hammons
2. Jenny West
3. Valerie Broughton
55-59 Years
Female
1. Cathy Davis
2. Debbie Lawson
3. Penny Partin
60 and over
Female
1. Vivian Mayne