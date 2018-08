Mr. Thomas Gray age 75 of Artemus, KY departed this life on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at his home. He was the son of Dewey Gray and Julie (Mills) Gray, born to them on August 18, 1942 in Knox County.

Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Gray was conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. with burial in the Hammons Cemetery at Flat Lick. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.