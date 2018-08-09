‘Thunder’ event slams record

With an estimated 2,000 people in attendance, Barbourville broke a record at Traditional Southern Wrestling’s event Saturday night, making it the largest show in the company’s history.

The event featured well over 15 wrestlers the crowd has come to know and love, each bringing their own special banter with the audience. By the end of the night, it was Rebecca Kage who took home the coveted Knox Street Thunder Champion’s belt.

“The opportunity and experience was surreal, humbling and simply Incredible! As the founder of such a great company, it makes my heart so full to know that my hometown came out to support TSW Wrestling, along with the Knox Street Thunder as well,” said founder Myke Murphy. “The entire TSW talent and staff are still blown away at the response we received.”

