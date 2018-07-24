Tigers roaring into new school year

Students moan, and parents and teachers rejoice. Like it or not, back-to-school events will soon be in full swing across Barbourville Independent and Knox County Public School districts. This week, the back-to-school spotlight is on BIS.

Barbourville Independent students will be the first to go back to school this year on Thursday, August 2. To prepare students for the upcoming year, BIS will once again host Tiger Tip Off on July 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Grades K-5 will meet in the rock gym and 6-12 will go to the Treadway Activity Center. School supply starter kits will be provided by the Tiger Center. A parent must attend the event to complete enrollment papers.

