Tigers Tip Off back to class

Adventure awaits as Barbourville Independent students prepare for a new school year.

Students and their families stopped by the school district on July 30 for Tiger Tip-Off, completing registration and catching up after summer vacation. Smiles could be found across both gymnasiums as students were reunited with their best friends and their favorite teachers.

Students were more than ready to get in the classrooms, too, something you don’t experience every day. Incoming kindergartner Ellieann Doolin said she is most excited to learn new and exciting things this school year with Ms. Cindy Smith, including her alphabet and numbers.

