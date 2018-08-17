Timothy Ray Cobb age 58, of Gray, Kentucky was born on December 6, 1959, in Barbourville. Tim was a son and the youngest of nine children of the late Wade Cobb and Jane Warren Cobb. Tim passed away, Friday, July 6, 2018 in the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington. He was a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church and was a graduate of Knox Central High School. Tim worked for the Knox County Board of Education before retiring. He was a licensed HVAC/Plumber and was a certified Electrician. On May 30, 1987, he united in marriage to Judy Broughton and to this union a beloved daughter was born. Along with his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his Mother-in-law and Father-in-law, Leamon Broughton and Beatrice Mills Broughton.

Tim is survived by his wife and daughter, Judy Broughton Cobb and Ashlyn Paige Cobb of Gray, Kentucky. A special nephew, Tim Davis. Tim had many special and dear friends and mentors, Harrison Davis, Ben Gilbert, Wayne Smith, Dr. Devert Owens, Dr. Eddie Smith, Allen “Snail” Taylor, Mark Smith, Marvin “Melvin” Mills, David Smith, Joann “Flossie” Hinkle and Scott Broughton. In memory of those friends who have passed away, Charles Davis, Stanley Halcomb, James Burnett, Wayne Broughton, Willard Gray, Jason Hinkle and Opal Corey.

A Memorial Service for Timothy Ray Cobb will be conducted in the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel, Monday, July 9, 2018 at 2:00 pm, with Rev. David Barnard and Tim Davis offiicating. Friends will be received at the Hopper Funeral Home, Sunday, 6:00 to 9:00 pm and after 10:00 am Monday until the service hour at 2:00 pm. Hopper Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.