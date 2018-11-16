Tourism moves forward with billboard

After pondering the past month if the Tourism Commission wanted to move forward with a Corbin billboard, Director Denise Wainscott decided to take the leap.

At the November 12 meeting, Wainscott reported she went ahead with the billboard located across from Corbin Walmart. The billboard, a 12 by 25 lit sign, was brought before the commission at the October meeting. It costs $650 to rent each month and was locked in for one year. Due to having advertising already set in the budget, no official action was taken by the commission.

Now, the commission has to decide on designs. Per the contract, they can change the billboard design once every three months.

