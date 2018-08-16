Tourism ready for fall events

Barbourville Tourism Director Denise Wainscott announced they are in full gear for Barbourville’s fall events at the August 13 meeting.

The first event scheduled is the Cumberland River Challenge, an annual canoe and kayak race hosted in partnership by Union College, U-Canoe and Barbourville Tourism. The challenge takes racers through 15 miles of river ranging from calm water to beginner-level rapids. The race starts on the Knox-Bell County line and finishes at the Thompson RV Park in Barbourville. The challenge will take place on September 22 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

