Tourism talks signage

The Barbourville Tourism Commission met October 8 and the main item up for discussion was advertising upcoming events via billboards and electronic signs.

The commission has talked for a while about purchasing an electronic sign to sit on 25E. The most attractive benefit of having an electronic sign is the ease of changing content that loops as people drive by. For example, all Knox County events could be easily advertised and multiple events could be featured on the sign at the same time. Also, advertising spots would be easier to sell. Despite these benefits, the commission has reported they expect a sign to cost at minimum in the $30,000 range.

“An electronic sign is an asset to the organization, the sign itself is,” commented Lynn Taylor.

