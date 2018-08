Making a return trip for a new award, Barbourville Police Officer Adam Townsley recently attended the Governor’s Occupant Protection Enforcement Award Ceremony held in Lexington. At the August 8 ceremony, Townsley was awarded the Occupant Safety Award for his efforts to increase seat belt and child restraint use in motor vehicles.

Specifically, Townsley received the award for writing the most seat belt citations in Knox County.

