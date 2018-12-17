Toy and Coat Drive a success

Knox County is on the nice list this year after community members showed up to Cash Express’ 14th Annual Toy and Coat Drive with donations in hand.

Held Friday, December 7, Cash Express organized the drive to help get toys and coats to needy children in the community. Cash Express also took in food donations to make sure no one goes without this holiday season.

“We donate the items to Child Based Services over in Dogtown. They go out to the community, to people who are in services right now,” explained store manager Amanda Greene.

