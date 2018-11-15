Track future unclear as commission meets

A new horseracing venture by Keeneland and Churchill Downs will likely be awarded a license to host live racing, simulcasting and wagering, but unfortunately it isn’t the facility planned for Corbin.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will hold a special meeting Friday to discuss an initial license for standardbred racing dates for the old Louisville Downs racing venue for 2019; and for Oak Grove, a proposed venue in Christian County, for 2020.

The project in Christian County and a concept for Cumberland Run, to be located in Corbin, were originally unveiled together. Cumberland Run is designed to host quarter horse racing. But Officials from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) said Friday’s meeting was a follow up to a meeting held on Oct. 30 where presentations were made only regarding Oak Grove. A license for racing dates in Corbin will not be discussed.

You must be logged in to view this content.