Trade school teacher indicted for allegedly sexting teen

A Knox County Area Technology Center instructor accused of sexting a female student in November 2017 has been indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury.

John R. Barger, 51, of Barbourville, was indicted on June 29 with one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

Barger was arrested by Kentucky State Police on February 23, 2018 after they said he sent a Facebook message to a Knox Central High School female student on November 1, 2017 “to solicitate the female student for sex.” According to the indictment, Barger allegedly did so “by knowingly and unlawfully using a cellular telephone for the purpose of procuring or promoting the use of a minor in sexual activity.”

