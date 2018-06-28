Traffic stop leads to four drug arrests

Four Harlan County residents were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center after Barbourville Police found suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia inside their vehicle during a traffic stop.

On June 21, Officer Eric Martin observed a vehicle driven by Brittany Miller, 24, make a right turn onto Highway 25E without using a turn signal. When Miller again turned without a signal, Martin initiated a traffic stop.

“As officer approached the vehicle all 4 occupants appeared extremely nervous,” reads Miller’s arrest citation.

Once at the vehicle, Martin reports he found a large hatchet in a passenger’s lap and the department’s K-9 alerted on a black box found in the vehicle. Officers located 109 grams of a white substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine. Baggies commonly used to package drugs, digital scales, other drug paraphernalia and cash were also discovered. Officers also found a .25 caliber pistol and a set of artificial knuckles.

