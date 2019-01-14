Traveling without tail lights means trouble times four on Tuesday

A traffic stop led to the arrest of four people on Tuesday.

When Knox County Deputy Mikey Ashurst observed and pulled over a vehicle traveling without tail lights just south of Barbourville he found and arrested:

Jonathan D. Bargo age 35 of Corbin, KY, charging him with Giving Officer False Identifying Information, Driving on DUI Suspended License, No Insurance, No Registration Plates or Receipt, One Headlight and No Tail Lamps; he was also wanted on three Knox County Bench Warrants

Patrick A. Gray age 27 of Barbourville, KY, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on a Knox County Bench Warrant

Ashley N. Crawford age 25 of Brandenburg, KY, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on a Hardin County Bench Warrant

Edward D. Wright age 27 of Barbourville, KY, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested for Giving Officer False Identifying Information

All four individuals were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.