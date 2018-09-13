Trick or Treat Night set

Get your Halloween costumes ready and stock up on candy now! Council members set the date for the official Trick or Treat Night at Thursday’s City Council meeting.

Trick or Treat Night for the City of Barbourville will be Wednesday, October 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fright Night on Court Square, hosted by UNITE, will be held the same day and time. Mayor David Thompson confirmed the Knox County trick or treat day and time is also the same, making for a whole lot of spooky goblins and witches to fill the streets Halloween afternoon.

In other council news, Thompson said something needs to be done with Barbourville Waterpark.

