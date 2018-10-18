Trucker busted for drugs

By CHARLES MYRICK & CHARLEY CECIL

editor@mountainadvocate.com

A routine traffic stop Tuesday evening turned into a serious situation for Barbourville Police.

Officers pulled over a semi-truck on U.S. 25E near the KY 229 intersection Tuesday evening because the truck’s trailer brake lights were out. Officers contacted Kentucky State Police Post 11 Commercial Vehicle Enforcement to perform a safety inspection of the truck.

Officers with both BPD and CVE noted in their citations they could smell marijuana coming from the cab of the truck. During the inspection of the truck, officers placed the driver in a cruiser for his safety.

